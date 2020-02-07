Spokesman for the Mayor of Miami accused of sending nude photos to child

An aide for the mayor of Miami is currently facing several charges after investigators say he sent pictures of his private parts to a child he was acquainted with.

48-year-old Rene Pedrosa who is the former chief spokesman for Mayor Francis Suarez, was charged earlier this week after a woman brought the child to the police station to report that Pedrosa not only sent them images of his genitals, but also requested that the child send him photos in return.

Authorities were said to have searched his home, however, details related to their findings have been sealed.

Once the mayor was noticed about the investigation, he questioned Pedrosa about the allegations before asking for his resignation.

Pedrosa is facing felony charges of promoting the sexual performance of a child, child pornography, battery and electronic transmission harmful to minors.