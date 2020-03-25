Spring Breaker Apologizes for “If I Get Corona, I Get Corona” Comment

A South Florida spring breaker who was seen in a viral video last week saying, “If I get corona, I get corona” has apologized for his reaction to coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

Brady Sluder posted on Instagram:

The 22-year-old college student from Cincinnati told a news crew in Miami last week that he was not going to allow concerns over the virus to change his party plans.

The video was then shared across social media.

Watch it here: