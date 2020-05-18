St. Lucie County school district announces traditional high school grad dates

Seniors in St. Lucie County are finally getting their chance to walk across the stage for graduation.

The county announced graduation dates for several schools on Monday.

Superintendent Wayne Gent says this senior class has had a lot taken away from this year and he wanted to give something back:

“That’s why we’re here — to see the kids walk across the stage. This brings closure. The senior class has really been through a lot. They haven’t had their proms, their senior trips. We feel this is so important for them to see their class one more time,” said Gent.

Gent also stated that he spoke to both health officials and leaders of the senior class before making the decision.

Each student will have a limit of two tickets to give out to family members and seating will be paced out in accordance to social distancing rules.

Virtual graduations will also still take place next week.

For graduation dates and times click Here.

Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties plan to hold traditional graduation ceremonies.