St. Lucie County to cover childcare costs for first responders and medical workers

St. Lucie County Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky announced on Friday that the county secured a $100,000 grant from the Morgridge Family Foundation, awarded to The Community Foundation of Martin- St. Lucie’s COVID-19 response fund, which will help cover the costs of childcare for first responders and healthcare workers through the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County.

Those who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic will get the help they deserve.

The grant will help pay for daily childcare costs, overnight childcare costs, and help staff keep their jobs.