Stacey Dash arrested in Florida on domestic violence charges

Actress Stacey Dash has been arrested in Florida after an physical altercation according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Dash was arrested Sunday around 7:45 pm at a home she owns in the area.

Authorities say they were called to the home after Dash and a male got into an argument and Dash was said to have pushed and slapped him.

Responding officers reported that the victim had scratches on his arm.

While not much is known about the case at this time, TMZ is reporting that the male victim is Dash’s husband of one year and that he is a lawyer.

TMZ also reported that the source they spoke to told them that the actress claims she was acting in self defense.

Dash was taken into custody where she’s currently being held on $500 bail. According to the report, in some case local authorities hold people for a 24-hour cooling-off period.