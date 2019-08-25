Staff Arrests Imminent in Hurricane Irma Deaths of Nursing Home Patients

The Hollywood Police Department has issued arrest warrants for several nursing home workers in connection to multiple patient deaths that occurred at the nursing home after Hurricane Irma two years ago.

Police are looking to arrest at least four individuals who were working at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills when 12 patients passed away due to lack of air conditioning after the storm.

Defense attorneys representing two nurses and a facility administrator are currently negotiating for their clients to surrender as soon as Monday at the Hollywood Police Department or at the Broward Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The nursing home went without air conditioning for three days when Hurricane Irma knocked out power on September 10, 2017.