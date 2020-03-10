Stagecoach Festival and Coachella may be postponed due to COVID-19

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for StagecoachTwo major music festivals are in talks to move until later in the year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

Billboard reports that Goldenvoice, the concert promoter for Stagecoach Festival and Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, is trying to strategize a way to delay both festivals until October. Stagecoach and Coachella take place in Indio, California, located in Riverside County, where three cases of the coronavirus were confirmed on Monday.

Festival executives are looking to move Stagecoach, which draws many of the biggest names in country music, to the weekend of October 23, while they're eyeing October 9 and 16 for Coachella. The city of Indio and talent agents for the several artists scheduled to partake in the festivals began conversing Monday night to try to find a solution and coordinate re-scheduling talent for the new dates.

It's reported that if enough of the headline acts can perform on the new dates, then the festivals will be postponed until October. If the festivals aren't able to make the postponed shows work out, then they could be cancelled, resulting in potentially hundreds of millions of dollars of lost revenue. Executives hope to finalize their plans within the next 48 hours.

The current lineup for Stagecoach, originally scheduled for April 26-28, sees Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church headlining with Dan + Shay, Brett Young, Tanya Tucker, Caylee Hammack and more performing. Lil Nas X is the only major country-related artist on the Coachella lineup, which features superstar acts across musical genres. The annual desert festival is currently slated to take place across two weekends from April 10-19.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.