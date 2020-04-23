“Stagecoach” Turns Into “Stagecouch” This Weekend With Artists Performing From Home

Unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic concerts and festivals have been postponed, including the annual Stagecoach Country Music Festival that would have been this weekend.

On the bright side, the festival will be broadcast on SeriusXM The Highway dubbed as “Stagecouch” and will feature live performances from the artists who were set to play.

