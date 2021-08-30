‘star-crossed: unveiled’: Kacey Musgraves shares 2022 headlining tour

Adrienne Raquel

Kacey Musgraves is taking star-crossed on the road.

The singer will jet across the country on the headlining “star-crossed: unveiled” tour next year, stopping at several arenas in January and February.

The trek begins on January 19 at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota and concludes at the famed Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 20. In between, she’ll perform at Madison Square Garden, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the TD Garden in Boston and more.

Pop acts King Princess and Muna join as supporting artists. Tickets go on sale to the public on September 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

This marks Kacey’s first headlining tour since the Oh: What a Word, Tour in 2018 and 2019 in support of her critically acclaimed album, Golden Hour. That tour included her first arena headlining show in Nashville at Bridgestone.

The multi-Grammy Award winner is releasing her highly anticipated new album, star-crossed, on September 10. She’s already shared the title track and lead single, “justified.” A corresponding film will premiere on the same day as the album on Paramount+.

Visit the official tour website for a full list of dates.

