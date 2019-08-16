“Star Wars” Barbie Is Out of this World

Barbie as Darth Vader? The “Star Wars” Barbie is a hot seller on Amazon.

Mattel announced earlier this week that their new Star Wars collection of Barbie Dolls, inspired by the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope.

The three new Barbies wear high-fashion designs based on Princess Leia, Darth Vader and R2-D2, and include accessories.

Each Barbie costs $100 and goes on sale November 18th, but pre-orders have already pushed the Star Wars Barbie into the Amazon top 20 of best-selling toys.