Starbucks barista fired for giving police officer cup labeled ‘PIG’

An Oklahoma Starbucks barista is out of a job after giving a police officer a cup on Thanksgiving with the word “pig” on the label.

The incident first gained attention after a Facebook post made Kiefer Chief Johnny O’Mara, who told reporters a customer pointed out the label on the cups to the officer.

“What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town,” O’Mara wrote in a Facebook post, where he shared a picture of a cup with the “PIG” label on it.

In a statement issued Friday, Starbucks reps said the behavior was absolutely unacceptable, and they are deeply sorry.

The company also says they’ll be hosting a Coffee with a Cop event to promote greater civility.

Click here to learn more.