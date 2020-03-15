State Confirms 39 New Cases of Coronavirus; 16 in Broward, 0 in PBC

The Florida Department of Health early Sunday announced 39 new cases of the coronavirus in the state, including 16 cases from Broward County and five in Miami-Dade County.

No new cases were announced in Palm Beach County, which has five. No cases have yet to be announced in Indian River County, Martin County, Okeechobee County and St. Lucie County.

Meanwhile, the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center announced Saturday it is building a medical shelter for its patients.

According to a statement, the external medical center will be used to prepare for any potential influx of veterans seeking treatment for coronavirus. The medical center’s is a portable structure that can quickly be set up and can remain in use for weeks to months.

It will be set up on the Northeast corner of the medical center’s grounds near Military Trail.

Veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19, flu or cold should contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at (877) 741-3400 before coming to a VA facility.

Earlier Saturday, the department announced that a 77-year-old patient from Lee County, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, has died. This is the fourth death of a coronavirus patient from Florida.

Three of the 39 new cases statewide announced Sunday are related to domestic travel — two in Hillsborough and one in Pasco counties.

In all, there are 100 cases of Florida residents diagnosed in the state.

The department also announced that a 17-year-old male from Cuba tested positive in Hillsborough County.

The cases in Miami-Dade stand at 13 and 36 in Broward County.

These are the new Broward cases:

-74-year old male.

-48-year old female that is travel related.

-19-year old female that is is a travel related case.

-19-year old female that is a travel related case.

-65-year old male.

-20-year old female that is a travel related case.

-52-year old female.

-63-year old female.

-19-year old female that is a travel related case.

-30-year old male.

-60-year old male.

-20-year old female.

-19-year old female.

-66-year old male.

-83-year old male.

-20-year old female that is a travel related case.

On Saturday Governor DeSantis confirmed that were was evidence of “community spread” in Broward. That means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. The six travel-related cases were reported by Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.

“Today, the university learned, and the Broward County Health Department has confirmed, that there is a total of six positive COVID-19 cases involving individuals with an NSU affiliation, all of whom had traveled internationally to Ireland prior to travel restrictions for Europe and the U.K.,” the school said in a release.

These are the new Miami-Dade cases:

-A 28-year old male.

-A 58-year old that is a travel related case.

-A 25-year old female that is a travel related case.

-A 62-year old male.

-A 42-year old male.

These are the other cases:

-A 55-year old female in Clay County.

-A 79-year old female from Connecticut tested positive in Baker County. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

-A 72-year old female in Lee County.

-A 60-year old female in Citrus County.

-A male in Duval County.

-A 64-year old female in St. Johns County.

-A 71-year old male in Volusia County that is a travel related case.

-A 48-year old female in Orange Count.

-A 70-year old male in Clay County.

-A male in Duval County.

-A 47-year old male in Hillsborough County that is a domestic travel related case.

-A 67-year old male in Pasco County that is a domestic travel related case.

-A 32-year old female in Hillsborough County that is a domestic travel related case.

-A male in Duval County.

-A 65-year old female from New York has tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua County. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

-A 76-year old male in Collier County.

-A 28-year old male in Collier County.

Early Saturday, three more cases of coronavirus in Palm Beach County were positively confirmed, among 25 new ones in the state, the Florida Department of Health announced just after midnight Saturday.

The Florida Department of Health announced early Saturday the third death was a 68-year-old Orange County, Florida, woman who died in California. She tested positive in California after traveling to Asia.

The Florida Department of Health recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms, who have recently traveled through Port Everglades, to immediately contact their County Health Department or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.

This is a developing story.