State Demographers predict that Florida will Surpass 22 million residents by 2022

Florida residents might want to start waking up a little earlier for work.

State demographers have released a report that Florida’s population will reach an estimated 22 million residents as soon as 2022.

Forecasts released earlier this month by the Demographic Estimating Conference have accumulated that Florida will gain an average of 330,000 people a year over the next five years.

With 21.3 million residents, Florida is currently the nation’s third most populous state. It currently trails only California and Texas.

The U.S. Census Bureau said Florida had the second-largest population increase in 2018, growing by more than 322,000 residents. Only Texas had larger growth by adding 379,000 residents.

The bureau uses a different counting method from the Demographic Estimating Conference in Florida.

“The Florida demographers says most of the growth to the Sunshine States is coming from people moving to Florida as opposed to a natural increase from births.” Via- Associated Press.