State Department suspends employee allegedly member of white supremacist group

The State Department suspended an employee of its energy bureau for alleged ties to a white supremacist group.

According to Politico, Matthew Gebert, a foreign affairs officer for the department’s Bureau of Energy Resources, has been an active member of a white supremacist group for more than five years.

Gebert has been linked to the Washington D.C.-area chapter of white supremacy.

A report published Wednesday by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate speech, also linked Gerbert to racist propaganda published online.

The group cited a post from Gebert where he allegedly called for white people to establish “a country of our own with nukes, and we will retake this thing lickety-split.”

The State Department has not spoken out about the matter at this time.