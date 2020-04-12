State Legislator, Broward Resident Kristin Jacobs Dies of Cancer at 60

Democratic Rep. Kristin Jacobs, a Broward County legislator who pushed environmental causes, died Saturday of colon cancer. She was 60.

Jacobs spent most of the recently completed legislative session working from her hospital bed, and did return to Tallahassee last month for passage of a bill named in her honor that bans the importation of shark fins to the state.

Before being elected to the state House in 2014, she served for 16 years on the Broward County Commission.

“Never without a smile on her face, even as she battled cancer, we all know her to have been a tireless advocate for Florida’s environment, wildlife and families,” House Speaker Jose Oliva said on Saturday in a statement. “She served her constituents with honor, distinction and loyalty and will be remembered with great job by all who knew her.”

Gov. DeSantis also tweeted about the news of Jacobs’ death, referring to her work on the environment.