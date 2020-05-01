State parks across Florida to reopen Monday

In a press conference held on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that state parks all across Florida will be allowed to reopen starting on Monday, May 4th.

“Being outdoors in open air is more low risk,” DeSantis said at Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville. “Today, we take a step that I think is good for the people of Florida. I think it’s gonna be good for their peace of mind because people have been cooped up.”

Of course as some areas across Florida begin to reopen, social distancing measures remain in place. Those who choose to take advantage of the open areas will be required to keep 6-feet between themselves and other guest not in their same household, and to wear face mask along with other specific measures from the areas being visited.

In addition to the reopening state parks, phase one of the plan to reopen Florida will go into effect on Monday. Some businesses such as restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to operate at a limited capacity. Palm Beach County, Broward County, and Miami have been excluded from phase one’s reopening, however, state parks will still be allowed to reopen in those areas.