State Psychologist: Austin Harrouff was “Legally Insane” during Cannibal-like Murders of Tequesta Couple

A psychologist hired by the state says Austin Harrouff, accused in the face-biting murders of a Tequesta couple in August of 2016, was/is insane.

Austin Harrouff was examined last fall by state-hired psychologist Dr. Gregory Landrum.

In his report, Dr. Landrum says Harrouff was suffering an “acute psychotic episode” when John Stevens and Michelle Mischon were killed in their Tequesta home.

Dr. Landrum also wrote that because of that, Harrouff was “unable to distinguish right from wrong.”

A drug screening done by the FBI found no illicit drugs in his system except THC.

In the report, Harrouff detailed for Dr. Landrum how he felt like he was “half dog and half-person” on the day before the attacks.

Clinical lycanthropy is a rare psychiatric syndrome with the delusional belief that one is a werewolf. They grunt, claw, and feel their body is covered with hair and their nails are elongated — some people strongly believe they are in the process of metamorphosis into a wolf.

Austin Harrouff is accused of killing John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon at their house.

John Stevens III and 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon

Court records show Harrouff told the psychologist in the days before the murders he felt god-like, invincible, hyper and paranoid spirits would get him.

He seemingly describes the murders, describing two figures whom he attacked.

Read the psychologist’s full report here.

