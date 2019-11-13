State Rep Emily Slosberg was Baker Acted Last Month

Democratic State Representative and Boca Raton resident Emily Slosberg was involuntarily hospitalized under the Baker Act last month, her father said on Wednesday.

Irving Slosberg, Emily’s father, explains that his daughter suffers from PTSD as a result of the death of her twin sister in a 1996 car accident. Emily was hospitalized on October 7 and was released a few weeks later.

She is now under partial hospitalization as she recovers, according to her father. He adds that she attended her legislative meetings in Tallahassee last week, and she filed legislation.

At about 7:35 a.m. on October 7, a deputy was dispatched to Powerline Road just south of Glades Road after receiving reports of a “suicidal female,” according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy arrived on the scene, Emily Slosberg told them she was not taking her medications and that she suffers from depression.

The deputy then told Slosberg that he received a report that she was acting erratically and that she may have endangered herself.

The sheriff’s report adds that the deputy responded to a nearby Shell gas station earlier that morning, where Slosberg told him that her hands were “on fire” and that she needed medical help, despite the lack of visible injuries to her hands.

That is when deputies contacted Irving Slosberg, who told them that Emily showed up at his home that morning unannounced at around 6 a.m., let the dog out, and then left. He also told the deputies that his daughter never recovered from her sister’s death, and “her behavior has deteriorated ever since.”

Irving Slosberg says his daughter’s episodes began about a year ago, around the time of her birthday.

Earlier this year, Emily Slosberg was arrested and charged with petty theft, trespassing of a structure, and criminal mischief at a home in the Estada community.

County property records show that she had sold the home last December. The new owners reported the burglary, according to the incident report released by the Boca Raton Police Department.

Irving Slosberg says his daughter does not plan to resign.