State Supreme Court Considers School Board Liability in Parkland Shooting

Florida’s Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday morning over how much the Broward County School Board potentially owes the families of victims in the Parkland shooting.

The state’s Sovereign Immunity Law places a limit on the amount that government agencies are required to pay in lawsuits.

Meanwhile, the Broward County School Board believes their liability is capped at $300,000, as it considers the mass shooting to be “One Incident.”

Attorneys for the victims argue that they are owed up to $200,000 each, because every shot was a separate incident.

According to Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was one of the 17 individuals killed during the shooting, “It was no unfortunate incident. It was failure, failure, failure. My daughter is dead because of it.” He believes the Justices should rule for the larger liability, in part to show what he refers to as the District’s failure to secure its schools.

The Justices have not indicated when they will decide on the issue.