State: Thousands of Sick New Yorkers are Taking Hydroxychloroquine

To the chagrin of CNN reporters and anchors, New York state health officials say as many as four-thousand coronavirus patients across the state have been given the “unproven” anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to help fight off the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump has been touting the potential life-saving benefit of the newly FDA approved drug against COVID-19.

After @JDiamond1 asks him some intelligent questions about his touting of hydroxychloroquine, Trump concludes his response by saying, "Only CNN would ask that question. Fake news." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 5, 2020

Last month, Governor Andrew Cuomo said healthcare workers would be allowed to use the drug in combination with antibiotics to treat patients with severe cases of the virus.

Trump would not let Fauci answer the question about efficacy of hydroxychloroquine. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 6, 2020

It is likely that Governor Cuomo’s younger brother, CNN Prime Time host Chris Cuomo, who has the coronavirus, has also been prescribed anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to help fight his high fever.