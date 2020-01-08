State Troopers find 12 kilos of cocaine in woman’s car after traffic stop

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a traffic spot in Sumter County led a trooper to find 12 kilos of cocaine.

The traffic stop was due to troopers suspecting illegal window tints on a Dodge Journey that was headed south on I-75.

Troopers stopped the driver who was, 27-year-old Elizabeth Espinoza, became very nervous right away.

Espinoza was overly nervous causing authorities to call on FHP K-9 to search the vehicle.

That’s when officials discovered $1.2 million of cocaine in the car.

Espinoza was booked into the Sumter County Jail on multiple drug charges, including trafficking.