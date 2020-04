The Re-Open Florida Task Force launched a public comment submission portal on Saturday.

The task force, which is due to give its recommendations to Gov. Ron DeSantis as the week begins, is seeking the public’s feedback regarding the safe re-opening of the state’s economy.

Floridians may submit feedback on any topic related to the re-opening, including the impacts to small business, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation and sports, and construction.

Access the public comment submission portal here.