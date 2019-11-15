Steelers and Browns End Zone Brawl Features Helmet Shot

A rare win by the Browns over the Steelers was marred by a late fight.

A melee took place in the closing seconds started by Steeler QB Mason Rudolph and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

The Steelers QB attempted to rip Garrett’s helmet off when the pair were on the ground wrestling late in the fourth quarter.

Garrett eventually ripped Rudolph’s helmet off and swung it at him, hitting Rudolph in the head.

A brawl broke out between the Browns and the Steelers pic.twitter.com/mc7lY76CUe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2019

Maurkice Pouncey punched and kicked Garrett shortly after and the two were ejected, along with Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

Garrett will likely be suspended.

Rudolph says he is “good” and was not injured by the helmet-to-the-head hit.

Cleveland beat visiting Pittsburgh 21-7 on Thursday Night Football to improve to 4-and-6 the Steelers fall to 5-5.