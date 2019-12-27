Stevie Nicks will join Keith Urban onstage in Nashville for New Year’s Eve

Michael Kovac/WireImage

Michael Kovac/WireImage

Iconic rocker and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks will perform alongside Keith Urban in Nashville this New Year’s Eve.

According to Nashville's Tennesseean newspaper, the star-studded addition to the bill was announced Friday by the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. The two superstars will top the bill of the city’s annual Music City Midnight Performance.

“To have someone of the caliber and stature of Stevie Nicks join Keith Urban onstage is an incredible way to cap off the year,” noted Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “Nashville has worked hard to grow New Year’s Eve into a world-class event that brings global attention and economic impact to the city. Considering the evening’s diverse lineup, national broadcast coverage, and the addition of a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist to the program, it’s clear that these efforts are working.”

Other performers set to appear at this year’s Music City Midnight Performance include Jason Isbell, Ashley McBryde, Amanda Shires, Kalie Shorr and more. Additionally, the evening will include fireworks and a ceremonial gigantic musical note set to descend over the stage.

The free concert will take place at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.