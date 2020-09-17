“Still can’t believe last night was real”: Thomas Rhett reels from his ACMs Entertainer win

ABC/Image Group LA

The morning after the 2020 ACM Awards, Thomas Rhett is still reeling from his big win at the end of the night. The “Beer Can’t Fix” star took home his very first Entertainer of the Year trophy, an honor that — in an ACMs history-making twist — he tied for with Carrie Underwood.



“Still can’t believe last night was real,” Thomas reflected on social media Thursday morning, going on to acknowledge the support system that helped him clinch this big achievement.

He thanked his wife Lauren and their three daughters, as well as his songwriter dad Rhett Akins and the rest of his family. He also mentioned his teammates, PR reps and the people who’ve supported him at country radio.



But arguably, Thomas’ most heartfelt thoughts went out to the musicians and bands who are struggling and unable to make money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“…And every single band and crew out there struggling to make ends meet right now — my heart is with you and your families,” he wrote.

“This cannot and never will be done alone,” the singer concluded. “What a great privilege it is to share this with so many people that I love.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Still can’t believe last night was real 🙌🏼 This can not and never will be done alone. What a great privilege it is to share this with so many people that I love. Thank you again to the @ACMawards and to all of you 💛 #acmawards pic.twitter.com/LGgdTsIRws — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) September 17, 2020



