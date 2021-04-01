'Still Woman Enough': Loretta Lynn lands in Billboard’s Top 10 Country Albums for the 42nd time

Legay Recordings

Loretta Lynn’s Still Woman Enough debuts in the number-nine spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, according to the ranking dated April 3.



That marks the 88-year-old country legend’s 42nd top-10 entry on the chart. That feat’s been bested only by Willie Nelson, who has 53 top-10 albums under his belt, and Dolly Parton, who has 46. Still Woman Enough is Loretta’s 46th solo studio album overall.



“I just can’t ever say how much I love my fans. They’ve been there with me all the way,” the singer wrote on her Facebook page. “Kicking off a seventh decade in country music with a Billboard Top Ten album sure has a way of making a girl happy. Love y’all.”

The 13-track Still Woman Enough offers new recordings of some of Loretta’s best-loved hits, including a few duet renditions with some of today’s most prominent women in country music. Margo Price and Tanya Tucker each feature on a song, while both Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood lend their voices to the title track.



Still Woman Enough arrived on March 19.





