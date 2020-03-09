Stock Market Put on Brief Freeze after Steep Monday Decline

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been down over two-thousand points as fears over the coronavirus and oil prices send markets tumbling.
Trading was already put on a brief freeze for 15 minutes this morning after market circuit breakers were triggered following a drop of 7%.


The two-thousand point drop means the Dow was down nearly 8%. The Nasdaq is down nearly 600 points and the S&P 500 is down more than 200 points.

