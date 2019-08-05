Stock Market Takes Nosedive, Down 500 Points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down more than 500 points in early trading on Wall Street.
And #DJIA is down ~475 points just ten minutes after opening of Monday trading. https://t.co/fclea3aktk
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 5, 2019
The trade war between the United States and China is heating up after President Trump announced last week the U.S. would impose a ten-percent tariff on 300-billion-dollars worth of Chinese imports.
China has now allowed its currency to fall to its lowest level against the dollar in more than a decade.
Shares of Boeing and Caterpillar are both lower by about two-percent as each company does business overseas.
The Nasdaq is down more than 200 points and the S&P 500 is down around 60 points.