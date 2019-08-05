Stock Market Takes Nosedive, Down 500 Points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down more than 500 points in early trading on Wall Street.

The trade war between the United States and China is heating up after President Trump announced last week the U.S. would impose a ten-percent tariff on 300-billion-dollars worth of Chinese imports.
China has now allowed its currency to fall to its lowest level against the dollar in more than a decade.
Shares of Boeing and Caterpillar are both lower by about two-percent as each company does business overseas.
The Nasdaq is down more than 200 points and the S&P 500 is down around 60 points.

SHARE