Stocks Drop After Twin Dose of Bad News

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down more than 400 points in early trading today on Wall Street.

A double dose of bad market indicators to start the week is being blamed for all three major indexes being down more than one-and-a-half percent.

BREAKING: Stocks plunge for second straight day as market selloff continues following weakest manufacturing data in TEN YEARS. “We have now tariffed our way into a manufacturing recession," says one expert #TrumpSlump #TrumpRecession pic.twitter.com/88zr7hRFtA — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) October 2, 2019

Poor job numbers this morning in addition to yesterday’s report of the worst manufacturing numbers in a decade have renewed fears a recession is coming.