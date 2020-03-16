Stocks Freeze for Third Time to Prevent Coronavirus Crash

Trading has resumed on Wall Street after a third freeze to prevent a crash. Circuit breakers were tripped after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both fell by more than 8% seconds after the opening bell.

This is the third time in the last week that trading was halted.

Trading was halted today for the third time in six sessions as the S&P 500 fell more than 7%, despite the Fed’s earlier attempt to counter the impact of coronavirus by cutting interest rates to near zero. Here’s what we’re watching in the markets today. #WSJWhatsNow pic.twitter.com/sHTpq3aOZo — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 16, 2020

Trading on Wall Street was halted seconds after the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 22-hundred points lower at the opening bell on Wall Street.

The slide continues despite the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates to zero over the weekend.

The Federal Reserve made the emergency move to stop the economic bloodshed fueled by the coronavirus.

The new federal funds rate is zero to one-quarter percent. It’s also launching a massive $700-billion quantitative easing program is also going into effect.