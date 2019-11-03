Stone: Trump Did Nothing Wrong, Impeachment Could Mean Political Revolution

Republican consultant Roger Stone, who is currently facing a federal indictment related to the Mueller investigation, spoke to our news partner, CBS12, on Saturday evening, three days before his trial is set to begin.

Stone did not comment on his case due to a court-imposed gag order.

He says it has been “quite some time” since he has spoken with President Trump, to whom Stone served as a close confidant leading up to the 2016 campaign.

Stone believes the current impeachment inquiry against the President could hurt the Democratic party, while galvanizing Trump’s supporters. He adds that impeachment by the House of Representatives is an “almost certainty,” and suggested that Trump use campaign funds to advertise in states with Republican senators who might be “undecided” in a potential Senate impeachment trial.

According to Stone, “I think the president has not only an obligation but a responsibility to investigate official corruption by government officials. Donald Trump did nothing wrong,” referencing the President’s call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As for the Democrats’ allegation that the call shows Trump pressuring a foreign leader for dirt on a political rival, Stone says, “I think the president’s done nothing wrong. I read the transcript of that phone call, as did every American, and I still don’t see any impropriety about what the president did.”

Stone thinks Trump supporters will rise up if impeachment occurs, adding, “I don’t think it will be violence but i do think there will be a political revolution. I think that the Republicans might well take back the house because of this impeachment drive.”

In terms of his overall thoughts on President Trump’s style in handling the impeachment inquiry, Stone states, “He’s a brawler, he likes a good fight. he’s fearless. you can’t judge him on bass of judging past presidents. He has a unique style. It’s a style some people love, its a style that grates others.”