Storm Central: Publix Supermarkets with water

The information in this post is time sensitive and is subject to change. Please check with your local store for changes.

Have a tip on where to find water or other Hurricane supplies? Text us at (877) 979-9763! (Data and messaging rates do apply.)

 

Store Address Water?
Publix at Riviera Beach 228 Blue heron Blvd Yes – Limited supply
Publix at Paradise Place 4075 Haverhill rd Limited supply
Publix at Gardens Towne Square 4200 Northlake blvd Gallons – Limited supply
Publix at Northlake Promenade shoppe 374 Northlake Blvd, North Palm Beach Gallons only – expected shipment Friday evening.
Publix at Crosstown Plaza 2895 N Military Trl Gallons only – Limited supply
Publix at Village commons 831 Village Blvd Expecting shipment – Friday afternoon
Publix at Promenade shopping plaza gardens 9900 FL A1AAlt, Palm Beach Gardens Yes – Limited supply
Publix at City Place 375 S Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach Expected shipment- Saturday
Publix on Palm Beach Yes – Limited supply
Publix Garden Square 10913 N Military Trl, Palm Beach Gardens Yes – Limited supply
Publix at Palm Beach Plaza 6820 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, Out
Publix at Oakbrook Square Shopping 11566 US-1, Palm Beach Gardens Expecting shipment – Friday afternoon
Publix at Mirasol Walk 6251 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens Limited supply
Publix at Southdale Shopping 828 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach Gallons – Limited supply
Publix at Shoppes at Andros Isle 8989 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach Out
Publix at Polo Grounds Mall 926 S Military Trail, West Palm Beach Single bottles – Limited supply
Publix at Shoppes at Ibis 10130 Northlake Blvd, West Palm Beach Limited Supply – Two 24- packs per customer
Publix at Alton Town Center 5410 Donald Ross Rd, Palm Beach Gardens Out
Publix at Abacoa Plaza 5500 Military Trail #25, Jupiter, FL Limited supply
Publix at Greenwood Shopping 1700 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs Limited supply
Publix at Riverbridge Center 6790 Forest Hill Blvd, Greenacres, FL Out
Publix at the Bluffs Square Shopping 4060 US-1, Jupiter, FL Limited Supply – Two 24- packs per customer
Publix at the Groves at Royal Palm 1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd Royal Palm Beach, FL Expecting shipment
Publix at Lake Worth J214 N Dixie Hwy, Lake Worth, FL Limited supply
Publix at Sea Plum Town center 123 Honeybell Way, Jupiter, FL Expecting shipment
Publix at Nassau Square 7745 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth, FL Out
Publix at Woods Walk Plaza 9855 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth Out
Publix at Plaza Del Mar 262 S Ocean Blvd, Lake Worth 2 cases per customer
Publix Jupiter Square Shopping Center 103 US-1, Jupiter, FL 33477 2 cases per customer
Publix at Chasewood Plaza 6330 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter Limited supply
Publix at Countyline Plaza 500 US-1, Tequesta, FL Limited supply
Publix at Towne Square at Wellington 11950 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington Limited – Six packs
Publix at Crestwood Square 11977 Southern Blvd, Royal Palm Beach Expecting shipment
Publix at Lantana Shopping Center 1589 W Lantana Rd, Lantana Expecting shipment
Publix at Lantana Plaza 5970 Jog Rd, Lake Worth
Publix at Quantum Village 1005 Gateway Blvd, Boynton Beach Limited supply -2 packs per customer
Publix at The Shoppes of Jonathan’s Landing 17400 FL A1AAlt, Jupiter Expecting shipment
Publix at Courtyard Shops at Wellington 13880 Wellington Trace, Wellington Out – Expecting shipment
Publix at The Acreage 7050 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd, Loxahatchee Call before – 561-383-6177
Publix at Aberdeen 8340 Jog Rd, Boynton Beach Out
Publix at Jupiter Farms Village 10142 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter Limited supply
Publix at Boyton Plaza  133 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL Limited supply – 2 cases per customer
Publix at Town Commons 8899 Hypoluxo Rd, Lake Worth, FL Limited supply
Publix at Shoppes at Woolbright 10935 Jog Rd, Boynton Beach, FL Out
Publix at Canyon Town Center 8780 W Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach Expecting shipment – Friday afternoon
Publix at Sunshine Square 501 SE 18th Ave, Boynton Beach, FL Limited supply 2 cases or 4 gallons per customer
Publix  at Village Square 3775 W Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach, FL Out
Publix at Whitworth Farms 12425 Hagen Ranch Rd, Boynton Beach  Limited supply – 2 cases per customer
Publix at Shops of San Marco 13860 Jog Rd, Delray Beach, Limited supply – 2 cases per customer
Publix at The Plaza at Delray 1538 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL Expecting shipment

SHARE