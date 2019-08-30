Storm Central: Publix Supermarkets with water

The information in this post is time sensitive and is subject to change. Please check with your local store for changes.
Have a tip on where to find water or other Hurricane supplies? Text us at (877) 979-9763! (Data and messaging rates do apply.)
|Store
|Address
|Water?
|Publix at Riviera Beach
|228 Blue heron Blvd
|Yes – Limited supply
|Publix at Paradise Place
|4075 Haverhill rd
|Limited supply
|Publix at Gardens Towne Square
|4200 Northlake blvd
|Gallons – Limited supply
|Publix at Northlake Promenade shoppe
|374 Northlake Blvd, North Palm Beach
|Gallons only – expected shipment Friday evening.
|Publix at Crosstown Plaza
|2895 N Military Trl
|Gallons only – Limited supply
|Publix at Village commons
|831 Village Blvd
|Expecting shipment – Friday afternoon
|Publix at Promenade shopping plaza gardens
|9900 FL A1AAlt, Palm Beach Gardens
|Yes – Limited supply
|Publix at City Place
|375 S Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach
|Expected shipment- Saturday
|Publix on Palm Beach
|Yes – Limited supply
|Publix Garden Square
|10913 N Military Trl, Palm Beach Gardens
|Yes – Limited supply
|Publix at Palm Beach Plaza
|6820 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach,
|Out
|Publix at Oakbrook Square Shopping
|11566 US-1, Palm Beach Gardens
|Expecting shipment – Friday afternoon
|Publix at Mirasol Walk
|6251 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
|Limited supply
|Publix at Southdale Shopping
|828 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach
|Gallons – Limited supply
|Publix at Shoppes at Andros Isle
|8989 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
|Out
|Publix at Polo Grounds Mall
|926 S Military Trail, West Palm Beach
|Single bottles – Limited supply
|Publix at Shoppes at Ibis
|10130 Northlake Blvd, West Palm Beach
|Limited Supply – Two 24- packs per customer
|Publix at Alton Town Center
|5410 Donald Ross Rd, Palm Beach Gardens
|Out
|Publix at Abacoa Plaza
|5500 Military Trail #25, Jupiter, FL
|Limited supply
|Publix at Greenwood Shopping
|1700 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs
|Limited supply
|Publix at Riverbridge Center
|6790 Forest Hill Blvd, Greenacres, FL
|Out
|Publix at the Bluffs Square Shopping
|4060 US-1, Jupiter, FL
|Limited Supply – Two 24- packs per customer
|Publix at the Groves at Royal Palm
|1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd Royal Palm Beach, FL
|Expecting shipment
|Publix at Lake Worth
|J214 N Dixie Hwy, Lake Worth, FL
|Limited supply
|Publix at Sea Plum Town center
|123 Honeybell Way, Jupiter, FL
|Expecting shipment
|Publix at Nassau Square
|7745 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth, FL
|Out
|Publix at Woods Walk Plaza
|9855 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth
|Out
|Publix at Plaza Del Mar
|262 S Ocean Blvd, Lake Worth
|2 cases per customer
|Publix Jupiter Square Shopping Center
|103 US-1, Jupiter, FL 33477
|2 cases per customer
|Publix at Chasewood Plaza
|6330 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter
|Limited supply
|Publix at Countyline Plaza
|500 US-1, Tequesta, FL
|Limited supply
|Publix at Towne Square at Wellington
|11950 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington
|Limited – Six packs
|Publix at Crestwood Square
|11977 Southern Blvd, Royal Palm Beach
|Expecting shipment
|Publix at Lantana Shopping Center
|1589 W Lantana Rd, Lantana
|Expecting shipment
|Publix at Lantana Plaza
|5970 Jog Rd, Lake Worth
|Publix at Quantum Village
|1005 Gateway Blvd, Boynton Beach
|Limited supply -2 packs per customer
|Publix at The Shoppes of Jonathan’s Landing
|17400 FL A1AAlt, Jupiter
|Expecting shipment
|Publix at Courtyard Shops at Wellington
|13880 Wellington Trace, Wellington
|Out – Expecting shipment
|Publix at The Acreage
|7050 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd, Loxahatchee
|Call before – 561-383-6177
|Publix at Aberdeen
|8340 Jog Rd, Boynton Beach
|Out
|Publix at Jupiter Farms Village
|10142 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter
|Limited supply
|Publix at Boyton Plaza
|133 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
|Limited supply – 2 cases per customer
|Publix at Town Commons
|8899 Hypoluxo Rd, Lake Worth, FL
|Limited supply
|Publix at Shoppes at Woolbright
|10935 Jog Rd, Boynton Beach, FL
|Out
|Publix at Canyon Town Center
|8780 W Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach
|Expecting shipment – Friday afternoon
|Publix at Sunshine Square
|501 SE 18th Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
|Limited supply 2 cases or 4 gallons per customer
|Publix at Village Square
|3775 W Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach, FL
|Out
|Publix at Whitworth Farms
|12425 Hagen Ranch Rd, Boynton Beach
|Limited supply – 2 cases per customer
|Publix at Shops of San Marco
|13860 Jog Rd, Delray Beach,
|Limited supply – 2 cases per customer
|Publix at The Plaza at Delray
|1538 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL
|Expecting shipment