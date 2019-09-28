Stormy Daniels settles for 450K in strip club arrest lawsuit

Porn star Stormy Daniels is settling her lawsuit against the Ohio city of Columbus for more than 400-grand.

The settlement comes more than a year after Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of illegally touching a patron at the Sirens Gentlemen’s Club.

The charges against Daniels were dropped 12 hours later.

She then sued the city claiming her arrest was politically motivated.

Daniels told WBNS-TV she was pleased with the outcome of the settlement, and that the lawsuit was never about the money.

“It was the changes that were made in bringing awareness to how the law isn’t written fairly, and they targeted me and other women,” Daniels said. “I’m really proud of how the city of Columbus stepped up and took responsibility in actively making changes and holding those officers accountable.”

Stormy Daniels is the woman at the center of the scandal that landed former Trump attorney Michael Cohen in jail.

She is one of the two women who claimed to have received money in exchange for silence about an alleged affair with President Trump.

Cohen is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for violating campaign finance laws and lying to Congress.

In February, he told Congress that Trump instructed him to move illegally move campaign funds to pay off Daniels and Karen McDougal before the 2016 election.

Trump has adamantly denied all of the allegations.