Stowaway found on flight from Havana to Miami

Officials at the Miami International Airport say they have detained a man who reportedly hid in the baggage area of a flight from Havana, Cuba to the Miami International Airport.

The suspect was detained Friday morning after employees discovered him while they were unloading the baggage from the belly of the plane.

Video of the scene showed the suspect on the tarmac in handcuffs with a lanyard around his neck.

While officials did not release the name of the suspect involved, U.S. Customs and Border Protection did report that the suspect is a 26-year-old male from Cuba.

They also issued this statement:

“CBP officers remain vigilant to arrest persons trying to elude detection in violation of federal law,” CBP said in a statement. “CBP’s mission is to facilitate travel while maintaining the highest standards of security for those who live here and for those who come to visit.”