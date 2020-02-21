“Strait to South Bend”: George Strait reveals plans for Notre Dame Stadium show

Rick Diamond

Rick DiamondThe King of Country Music has a new stadium show on the books: George Strait will headline the University of Notre Dame’s stadium in South Bend, Indiana on August 15. It’s an unbeatable lineup for country fans, with Brothers Osborne and Chris Stapleton set to open for the legendary performer.

The newly announced show is one of a handful George is planning for August of 2020. He recently shared plans for a stadium show in Minneapolis; Chris is also serving as direct support for that show, along with Little Big Town. After that, at the end of the month, George will head to Las Vegas for two more dates of his Strait to Vegas residency.

Notre Dame is a particularly memorable venue for country fans, as it was the site of Garth Brooks' first stop on his stadium tour in October of 2018. Garth’s performance was the first-ever concert to take place in the stadium, which seats over 80,000 people.

So far this year, George has delivered three performances, all of which have sold out. He's offered limited touring engagements since concluding his Cowboy Rides Away farewell tour in 2014.

Tickets for the South Bend, Indiana show go on sale March 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

