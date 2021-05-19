‘Strait to Vegas’: George Strait is returning to his Las Vegas residency in August 2021

Ethan Miller

George Strait is returning to his Las Vegas residency, Strait to Vegas, for two dates in August. The country legend has announced plans to return to the city’s T-Mobile Arena on August 13 and 14.

The new dates will take place a year after Strait was originally scheduled to play the same venue for two nights in August 2020. Those shows had to be shelved amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, tickets will be honored at the upcoming August dates, and additional tickets are on sale, too.

Furthermore, George’s originally-planned opening act, Caitlyn Smith, will join him for the new shows this summer. Caitlyn is an acclaimed singer-songwriter known for writing hits for Garth Brooks, Meghan Trainor, John Legend and Trisha Yearwood, and she also recently released a duet with Old Dominion.

“The Ace in the Hole Band and I have been looking forward to this day for a year and a half,” the King of Country says in a statement. “I cannot wait to see Vegas and all of my great fans once again. It’s been way too long. We will finally ride again. See you soon.”

Fans will have multiple chances to see George in concert this year: He’s also performing a previously-announced Minneapolis show this November, along with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

