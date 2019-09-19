Strange Things on Twitter Re: Ilhan Omar, Some Scrubbed

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) Minnesota, is criticizing President Donald Trump for sharing a tweet that claims she was partying on the anniversary of 9-11. Based on video footage of her dancing with other elected officials, Trump retweeted a since-deleted post that wrongly said Omar “partied on the anniversary of 9/11.”

Omar released a statement days later saying she received an increase in threats to her life after the president tweeted the misleading video.

Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, shared the original video on Twitter the day of the event, noting the footage stemmed from a celebratory Congressional Black Caucus event Friday in Washington, DC, at the Culture House.

IIhan Omar, a member of AOC Plus 3, will win us the Great State of Minnesota. The new face of the Democrat Party! https://t.co/aQFEygSa4D — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar early Tuesday morning deleted a 2013 post that said her father’s name is Nur Said.

“Happy Father’s Day to my aabo Nur Said, I am forever grateful to Allah for giving me the best father a…” the Minnesota Democrat said in the June 2013 post.

Omar’s spokesman, Jeremy Slevin, did not answer questions from the Daily Caller News Foundation about why a congresswoman would try to erase the identity of her father from the internet. But the name of the man who Omar married under unusual circumstances was Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, adding to evidence that she married her brother.

At 8pm on Monday, Shaikh Tawhidi, the “Imam of Peace,” tweeted a link to the tweet. The DCNF observed the live tweet and took a screenshot at that time.