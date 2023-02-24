‘Stray Dog’ Justin Moore readies sixth album for May 5

Big Machine

Justin Moore‘s sixth studio album, Stray Dog, is set to arrive May 5.

The eight-track record includes his latest #1, “With a Woman You Love”; a duet with Riley Green on “Everybody Get Along”; his current hit with Priscilla Block, “You, Me, and Whiskey”; and the title track, “Stray Dogs,” which is available now.

“It’s really autobiographical — me personally, maybe more so me as an artist,” Justin says of the album’s title. “I’ve kind of been the guy who’s fallen under the radar my entire career, which is totally fine with me. We go out and have X amount of hits, sell X amount of albums, and then we never get asked to be on the awards shows, which remains the case.”

Here’s the complete track listing for Justin Moore’s Stray Dog:

“Everybody Get Along” (with Riley Green)

“That Wasn’t Jack”

“With a Woman You Love”

“Better Slow”

“Stray Dogs”

“Country On It”

“You, Me, and Whiskey”

“Get Rich or Drunk Trying”

