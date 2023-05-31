Courtesy of ABC News Studios

Jelly Roll‘s new documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, is streaming exclusively on Hulu now.

Produced by ABC News Studios, the documentary candidly chronicles Jelly Roll’s arduous road of struggles with addiction, incarceration and mental health before becoming a chart-topping music superstar. Additionally, Jelly Roll talks about his passion for helping at-risk youth, why helping them is so important and how he’s doing that through various philanthropic efforts.

Jelly Roll: Save Me arrives just days before Jelly Roll’s highly anticipated debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel. Dropping June 2, the 13-track collection will feature “NEED A FAVOR,” which is number 13 and rising on the country charts.

Stream Jelly Roll: Save Me on Hulu now.

