Street Sign Impales Corvette on I-95 in Broward

A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Broward County sent a street sign flying into a Corvette and a woman to the hospital earlier this week.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, as the driver of the Corvette was going north and approaching the Pembroke Road exit in Hallandale Beach.

The driver, who identified himself only as Malcolm,” says, “I didn’t even see it. It just happened really fast. When I was coming onto the interstate, the sign went airborne. I guess it was already airborne. I didn’t even know.”

Investigators believe the sign, which warns drivers to merge, instead ended up as debris on the highway at some point before the crash. When another car hit the sign, it flew up and sliced through the back windshield of the Corvette, before landing on the back seat.

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash, officials say.

The driver of an SUV involved in the incident was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood for examination due to shaken nerves from the crash.