Stroll down “Memory Lane” with Old Dominion

Old Dominion‘s hoping you’ll take a walk down “Memory Lane” with them on Thursday. That’s the title of the band’s new single, which arrives January 5.

“Sometimes, when I’m feeling overwhelmed, or missing someone, or maybe just feel a little nostalgic, there are places in my mind I can go that are full of memories of simpler times,” lead singer Matthew Ramsey says. “It’s a location, or a person, or a feeling that will always live in my memories and I can close my eyes and transport myself there anytime I want and experience it all again.”

Matthew wrote the new tune with bandmates Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi, along with hit songwriter Jessie Jo Dillon. You can check out a preview on the CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year’s socials.

“Memory Lane” is the lead single from the band’s forthcoming fifth album, their follow-up to 2021’s Time, Tequila, & Therapy. They’ll kick off their No Bad Vibes Tour January 19 in Evansville, Indiana.

