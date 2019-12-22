Strong Winds, Tornadoes Could Develop Tonight Across South Florida

Forecasters say we need to be vigilant about the rough weather that is predicted to blanket the area from Sunday into Monday.

A low-pressure system located at the surface in the Gulf of Mexico will bring a warm front across south Florida today, along with a good amount of Gulf moisture and wind shear. Another low is predicted to then move above the first one.

That will provide enough motion for strong to severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

Palm Beach County will begin to see what forecasters call an “unstable atmosphere” between 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday. That system will move into Martin and St Lucie counties after midnight.

Thunderstorms that develop in an unstable atmosphere have the potential to develop rotating updrafts capable of producing a quick tornado spin-up, strong damaging winds and frequent lightning.

The tornado threat appears to be maximized in our area between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. As a cold front reaches the region, the winds in the atmosphere will begin to turn out of the west, mostly ending any wind shear needed for tornadoes, although damaging winds could still be an issue until around 5 a.m.

Overall, most of our area can expect heavy rainfall from 8 p.m. Sunday until the cold front clears the area by 8 a.m. Monday, along with localized flooding in poor drainage areas. Widespread flooding is not expected.

A few widely scattered showers and overcast skies are expected Monday, with highs in the mid-70s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with highs in the low 70s Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday.