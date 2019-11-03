Stuart Air Show Canceled Due to Weather

The Stuart Air Show, which was scheduled to go on Sunday despite the rough weather, has now been canceled.

A tweet from the air show’s official page says the cancellation is due to safety concerns from heavy rain.

The show, which has been scheduled during this time for 30 years, was also canceled Saturday due to inclement weather.

Opening day events scheduled for Friday were canceled as a result of a fatal plane crash that killed a pilot who was scheduled to perform in the show.