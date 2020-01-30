Students Allowed to Return to PBG’s Benjamin School following Coronavirus Concerns

The Palm Beach Gardens Benjamin school is allowing students and teachers to return to the campus after they were kept home for the past 3 days while awaiting test results from the CDC.

The students and teachers returned to South Florida early from a conference at Yale because a student visiting from China got sick with the flu. The fear was that the students had been exposed to the deadly coronavirus.

School administrators released the following statement Thursday morning:

“Based on the most up to date information, including an overnight article in the New England Journal of Medicine, CDC guidelines, and consultations with local and state health officials as well as the lack of signs of illness amongst our returning students over the last 5 days since the potential exposure, we feel confident in allowing all to safely return to normal daily activities”