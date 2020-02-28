Sugarland are “Bigger, Louder, Live” on new three-song live EP

Big Machine Records

Big Machine RecordsPowerhouse duo Sugarland revisit three live show highlights from their newest album, Bigger, on a just-released EP. Called Bigger, Louder, Live, the project was recorded during the band’s headlining show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Bigger, Louder, Live consists of “On a Roll,” “Bigger” and “Babe” -- three of the best-loved tracks off of their 2018 studio album. The new recordings put a fresh perspective on the songs, as Sugarland prepare to launch a new chapter of music over the coming year.

Meanwhile, the duo also has big summer tour plans lined up for 2020. They’ll hit the road for their headlining There Goes the Neighborhood Tour, a trek that begins June 4 in Toronto and spans across 26 North American cities.

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes will join the trek, with Danielle Bradbery also appearing on select dates. Visit the group’s website for a complete list of dates and venue information.

