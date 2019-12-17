Sugarland signs with Big Machine Records for their next musical chapter

ABC / Image Group LA

ABC / Image Group LACountry duo Sugarland have signed exclusively with Big Machine Records, after putting out their last album, Bigger, jointly via Big Machine and Universal Music Nashville. And clearly, the band's excited to embark on their next musical project with the label.

“I am so proud to continue my association with Scott Borchetta and Big Machine Records,” says bandmate Jennifer Nettles in a statement. “Scott has been there for Sugarland since our very first release, ‘Baby Girl,’ and continues to be our biggest champion when it comes to our records. We are so excited about all that’s ahead!”

Released in 2018, Bigger was Sugarland's first album after an eight-year haitus, as well as their first via Big Machine Records. Before their extended break, the duo, which also includes Kristian Bush, put out five studio albums, netting number-one hits such as “All I Want to Do” and “Want To.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.