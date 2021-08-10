Summerfest 2021 will require attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test

ABC/Eric McCandless

Earlier this year, Milwaukee’s all-genre Summerfest announced its return in September of 2021, featuring a lineup of 100+ headliners that includes, from the country genre, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Zac Brown Band.

Now, the festival has announced new COVID-19 safety protocols in place for attendees. Those coming to the show will need to show proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or a current negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the festival grounds.

That entrance protocol will be in effect for the festival’s Wednesday Weekend Preview Concerts. It’ll also apply to a Milwaukee World Festival-produced show being given by country act Little Big Town on Friday, August 13 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

More information is available at the festival’s website. Additionally, those not fully vaccinated can find information on local testing availability before they head to the event.

The new protocol comes on the heels of an announcement from Live Nation, which recently decided that they’ll allow the touring artists they work with to require proof of vaccination or a negative test from event attendees.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin festival will return this September after being postponed from its usual June and July dates due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic also forced Summerfest to cancel its event in 2020.

