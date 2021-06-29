“Summertime in a can”: Little Big Town add new flavor to can wine collection

Alexa King

Little Big Town has added a new flavor to their line of canned wine.

The Grammy-winning group has introduced Pontoon Punch to Day Drinking by Little Big Town, boasting a flavor palette of pineapple, orange, lemon and other fruity notes.

Named after the band’s 2014 hit, Day Drinking is produced in partnership with Precept Wine and has grown into the second-largest flavored can wine brand, according to the company.

“Diving into the wine world has been an incredible way for us to extend ourselves creatively,” LBT’s Karen Fairchild says in a statement. “From every single flavor profile down to the last detail of the can design is as thought out as if we were writing or recording a song. We’re thrilled to know that it’s connecting with consumers on such a huge level.”

“Can’t wait for you to taste this bit of summertime in a can!!” the band writes on Twitter, adding, “cheers!”

Pontoon Punch joins previously released flavors Watermelon Rose, Southern Peach, Rose Bubbles and Black Cherry.

