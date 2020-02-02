Sunday is the First Global Palindrome Date in Over 900 Years

Sunday marks the first global palindrome date in 909 years.

It is also the only palindrome date in all date formats that we will see in this century.

Today is February 2, 2020, or 02/02/2020, which means the date as digits reads the same both front and backwards, regardless of the format in which a country writes the date.

Both the MM/DD/YYYY format and the DD/MM/YYYY format read 02/02/2020 on this day, or simply 02022020.

The last time a palindrome date in all formats occurred was 909 years ago, on 11/11/1111. It will happen again in 101 years, on 12/12/2121.