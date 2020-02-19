Sunfest 2020 Lineup Unveiled

The SunFest 2020 music and art festival along the West Palm Beach Waterfront April 30 – May 3, 2020. There are three stages that will host almost 50 bands over the four day event.

The national headliners scheduled to perform on the Ford, Tire Kingdom and Airtab stages include:

Cage The Elephant

Darius Rucker

Illenium

Slightly Stoopid

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Adam Lambert

AJR

JJ Grey & Mofro

Juanes

Kevin Gates

+Live+

Melissa Etheridge

Nelly

Ne-Yo

The Revivalists

Sean Paul

Tower Of Power

scarypoolparty

Angie Rose

Bailey Bryan

The Bonfyre

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

Bre Kennedy

Childish Major

Colony House

Jazz Cartier

Jo Mersa Marley

Larry Fleet

Maggie Koerner

Magnolia Boulevard

The Main Squeeze

Ric Wilson

Southern Avenue

William Black

Peter Donegan

Leo Aether

“It’s exciting when we get to announce the line-up and bring attention to the upcoming festival,” SunFest Executive Director Paul Jamieson told WPTV. “We aim to present national and local artists who appeal across generations and musical tastes. SunFest has become a very unique time of year that brings people from all walks of life and of all ages together in a perfect setting. That, as much as music, is what makes SunFest so special. For many people SunFest is more than an event, it’s a state of mind.”

Buy your tickets before Friday, Feb. 28 to get the deepest discount. A four-day pass is 483, a two-day pass is $65, and a one-day pass is $40.