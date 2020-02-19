Sunfest 2020 Lineup Unveiled

The SunFest 2020 music and art festival along the West Palm Beach Waterfront April 30 – May 3, 2020. There are three stages that will host almost 50 bands over the four day event.
The national headliners scheduled to perform on the Ford, Tire Kingdom and Airtab stages include:
Cage The Elephant
Darius Rucker
Illenium
Slightly Stoopid
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Adam Lambert
AJR
JJ Grey & Mofro
Juanes
Kevin Gates
+Live+
Melissa Etheridge
Nelly
Ne-Yo
The Revivalists
Sean Paul
Tower Of Power
scarypoolparty
Angie Rose
Bailey Bryan
The Bonfyre
Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
Bre Kennedy
Childish Major
Colony House
Jazz Cartier
Jo Mersa Marley
Larry Fleet
Maggie Koerner
Magnolia Boulevard
The Main Squeeze
Ric Wilson
Southern Avenue
William Black
Peter Donegan
Leo Aether
“It’s exciting when we get to announce the line-up and bring attention to the upcoming festival,” SunFest Executive Director Paul Jamieson told WPTV. “We aim to present national and local artists who appeal across generations and musical tastes. SunFest has become a very unique time of year that brings people from all walks of life and of all ages together in a perfect setting. That, as much as music, is what makes SunFest so special. For many people SunFest is more than an event, it’s a state of mind.”
Buy your tickets before Friday, Feb. 28 to get the deepest discount. A four-day pass is 483, a two-day pass is $65, and a one-day pass is $40.